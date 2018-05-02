Giants won’t pick up Ereck Flowers’ option

Of all the option decisions for the 2015 first-rounders, this one is probably the most #asexpected.

A league source confirms to PFT that the Giants will not be picking up the fifth-year option on tackle Ereck Flowers.

Since he lost his starting job with the addition of free agent left tackle Nate Solder, and then responded by staying away from optional team workouts, it’s little surprise they don’t want to lash themselves to him for another year, and risk the 2019 salary becoming guaranteed for injury.

The Giants were hoping he’d come in and compete for the right tackle job, but that’s apparently a tough pill to swallow for the former No. 9 overall pick.