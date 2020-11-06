Giants to be without these two players against Washington Football Team on Sunday

The Giants will be without Devonta Freeman and Ryan Lewis Sunday against the Washington Football Team, the team announced in their injury report.

Freeman is still dealing with an ankle injury and was limited at practice this week, while Lewis was placed on IR Friday with a hamstring injury.

With Freeman out again, expect the Giants to turn to Alfred Morris — who made his debut in blue last weekend against the Buccaneers — and Wayne Gallman.

Additionally, Blake Martinez (hamstring), Logan Ryan (hip), Sterling Shepard (shoulder/toe), and Devante Downs (shoulder) were all limited at practice Friday, but are still expected to suit up on Sunday.