Giants will be without three offensive stars vs. Patriots

Three of the New York Giants’ key offensive weapons will not play in Sunday’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night.

Head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Friday morning that running back Saquon Barkley (knee), tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) will all sit out again this week. None of the three played in the team’s first two preseason games.

Barkley, who missed the final 14 weeks of the 2020 season with a torn ACL, is back practicing in team drills wearing the red “non-contact” jersey. Judge said Barkley will be slowly ‘ramped up’ with hopes of him dressing for the team’s regular season opener in two weeks.

Rudolph underwent surgery on his foot this spring, a condition the Giants claimed they knew about when they signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal this March. He began training camp on the PUP list and just rejoined the team this week.

Golladay, the Giants’ biggest ticket signing in free agency this offseason, has been out with a hamstring issue since the second week of training camp and has not been cleared to practice in team drills. He has been working on the side with trainers the past two weeks.