Giants will be without at least 12 players vs. Jets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York JetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Brian DabollAmerican football coach
- Azeez OjulariAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Rodarius WilliamsAmerican football cornerbackLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Darius SlaytonAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kadarius ToneyAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Elerson SmithAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
When the New York Giants take on the New York Jets this Sunday at MetLife Stadium, they will be without at least 12 players and possibly up to 15.
Head coach Brian Daboll revealed on Friday that a slew of injured players will be unable to participate in the preseason finale, adding that three others were questionable.
The players who will sit this one out are as follows:
WR C.J. Board
OL Shane Lemieux
OL Josh Ezeudu
OL Ben Bredeson
OL Garrett McGhin
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux
OLB Azeez Ojulari
OLB Elerson Smith
CB Rodarius Williams
S Dane Belton
K Graham Gano
Meanwhile, the trio of questionable players are as follows:
WR Kadarius Toney
WR Darius Slayton
OLB Jihad Ward
The Giants were short 18 players a week ago against the Cincinnati Bengals, so there are small strides being made. However, there were also several additional injuries this week and players placed on IR.
As it relates to playing time, Daboll said a final decision on that has not yet been made. He expects the coaching staff to make a determination on snap counts come Saturday morning.
Related
Giants stand to gain from Daniel Jones, David Sills connection
Giants release Andrew Adams, sign kicker Ryan Santoso
Giants, Azeez Ojulari appear to avoid injury catastrophe