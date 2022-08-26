Breaking News:

Giants will be without at least 12 players vs. Jets

Dan Benton
·1 min read
When the New York Giants take on the New York Jets this Sunday at MetLife Stadium, they will be without at least 12 players and possibly up to 15.

Head coach Brian Daboll revealed on Friday that a slew of injured players will be unable to participate in the preseason finale, adding that three others were questionable.

The players who will sit this one out are as follows:

  • WR C.J. Board

  • OL Shane Lemieux

  • OL Josh Ezeudu

  • OL Ben Bredeson

  • OL Garrett McGhin

  • OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

  • OLB Azeez Ojulari

  • OLB Elerson Smith

  • CB Rodarius Williams

  • S Dane Belton

  • K Graham Gano

Meanwhile, the trio of questionable players are as follows:

  • WR Kadarius Toney

  • WR Darius Slayton

  • OLB Jihad Ward

The Giants were short 18 players a week ago against the Cincinnati Bengals, so there are small strides being made. However, there were also several additional injuries this week and players placed on IR.

As it relates to playing time, Daboll said a final decision on that has not yet been made. He expects the coaching staff to make a determination on snap counts come Saturday morning.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

