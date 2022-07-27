Giants will go without a director of college scouting in 2022

Serena Burks
·2 min read
In this article:
In the NFL, the director of college scouting plays a vital role for each team. The position is responsible for organizing the team’s draft board by combining knowledge of players at all levels of college football and giving each payer a grade.

The New York Giants let Chris Pettit go during their front office overhaul. Pettit previously held the director of college scouting position with the team. Rather than fill the position with a new hire, the Giants have opted to go without this position.

In the interim, Dennis Hickey will assume some of the responsibility.

Hickey previously worked with Schoen in Miami and Buffalo, and he’s been around the NFL for nearly 30 years. Schoen brought Hickey to New York in May as the director of player personnel.

Although interviews were conducted for the position, the Giants have ultimately opted not to replace Pettit. For now.

With Hickey’s previous experience in scouting and player personnel with other teams, it’s a logical move to have him handle the responsibilities of scouting college players. Schoen’s relationship with Hickey ensures that Hickey knows the type(s) of players to look for who will fit with Schoen’s scheme.

Consistency is everything in team sports, and the NFL is no different. When you have consistency, the entire organization functions better and runs smoothly.

