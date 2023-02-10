Wink Martindale, Mike Kafka ‘out of the running’ for Colts head coaching job

Wink Martindale appears poised to return as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator in 2023.

Although Martindale had been considered a finalist for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job, he was informed on Friday that he is now out of the running.

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is also out of the running, although that wasn’t necessarily unknown.

Giants DC Don Martindale has been told he's out of the running for the Colts head coaching job. He was one of the candidates who interviewed twice. @BallySports — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 10, 2023

#Colts have begun narrowing down the field. Giants OC Mike Kafka, a finalist in AZ, is out of the running in Indy, per source — as is Bengals OC Brian Callahan (per @AlbertBreer) and Giants DC Wink Martingale (per @MikeSilver) Indy's long, winding search appears closer — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 10, 2023

This past season was Martindale’s first with the Giants after spending a decade with the Baltimore Ravens from 2012-2021 as their linebackers coach and defensive coordinator.

The Giants’ defense ranked 17th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed under Martindale, but they were among the NFL’s best red zone defenses.

Although Martindale has been very public about his desire to land a head coaching job, he insisted he never viewed the Giants like a stepping stone.

“When I came here as a Giant, it wasn’t a stepping stone for me. It was a destination,” Martindale said in January. “I love it here in New York. I love the city. I think it’s the greatest city in the world, I think it’s the greatest fans in the world and the ownership — the Maras and Tischs — have been great to my family.”

Story continues

Martindale earned two interviews with the Colts but was not considered for any other head coaching jobs this offseason.

Kafka, who drew interest from four teams, remains a finalist for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job. However, they will not make a hire until after Super Bowl LVII.

Related

Giants' John Mara reflects on Super Bowl XLII Chris Simms: Gap between Daniel Jones, Jalen Hurts isn't that big Giants' Brian Daboll has epic Super Bowl LVII plans

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire