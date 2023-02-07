Giants’ Wink Martindale, Mike Kafka finalists for two bad coaching jobs

It’s good to see talented men get head coaching opportunities in the NFL these days. Two of the New York Giants’ coordinators, Mike Kafka (offense) and Wink Martindale (defense), are both being seriously considered for head coaching gigs this offseason.

Kafka, in his first year as the Giants offensive coordinator, worked what many are calling ‘miracles’ with a roster devoid of top talent. He got blood out of a stone and his star rose considerably as the Giants qualified for the playoffs for the first time in six years and actually won a playoff game.

Martindale is a seasoned coordinator who has never sat in the big chair on any level. He is nearing 60 and although he’s considered a ‘players coach’ his window as a head man might have closed.

Kafka is a finalist for the Arizona Cardinals job along with Lou Anarumo, the Cincinnati Bengals’ DC who was once a Giants assistant.

The position comes with a significant caveat: Kyler Murray will be the starting quarterback. The same Kyler Murray who did not flourish under Kliff Kingsbury and it was reported that the team wrote in a ‘film-watching’ clause into Murray’s contract to ensure that he took game preparation more seriously.

Kingsbury was turned off so much by the chaos in Arizona to the point where he headed for Thailand after the season and swore off coaching for this season, turning down several opportunities.

So, there’s that. The Cards are also likely to be trading star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and have a porous defense that allowed 26.4 points per game last year. Only the Bears allowed more.

We understand that it’s difficult to bypass a head coaching opportunity in this business but what’s the point in taking a job where you are set up to fail?

Martindale would face similar challenges in Indianapolis, where he is a finalist. Wink would likely shape up the defense and make them competitive but the offense needs much work. They were next to last in the NFL in scoring in 2022 and have no current plan at quarterback.

The Colts hold the fourth overall pick in this year’s NFL draft and will likely take a quarterback, but if they do that, wouldn’t it make more sense to hire an offensive coach such as Philadelphia OC Shane Steichen?

