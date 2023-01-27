Giants’ Wink Martindale gets second head coaching interview with Colts

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will interview with the Indianapolis Colts this weekend for their vacant head coaching position. It will be his second meeting with the team but the first in person.

Martindale previously met with the Colts last Sunday via Zoom.

Colts are scheduling Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to come to Indianapolis this weekend for a second head coaching interview, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2023



Story originally appeared on Giants Wire