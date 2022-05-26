Giants’ Wink Martindale: We don’t want to rely on DoorDash for backup CBs

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is no stranger to patching defensive holes. That’s a good thing for the Giants since there are always defensive holes to patch in New York.

The most recent hole comes from the release of James Bradberry, whom the Giants will now face twice this year after he signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Martindale was asked about the lessons he learned trying to overcome CB issues with the Baltimore Ravens. His response? “Don’t go to DoorDash for a backup corner.”

Wink Martindale was asked what he learned from having to overcome injuries with the Ravens last year: "Don't go to DoorDash to find a backup corner" 😂 pic.twitter.com/9h5pwrJbWT — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 26, 2022

If you’ve ever ordered anything through DoorDash, you know it can be a toss-up if you even get the right food, let alone your entire order. Most of the time they do a decent job, but it’s all dependent on the driver. Which is why Martindale went on to explain that everything is in perspective.

“You have to have a flexible enough scheme that you can make some different changes if a guy hasn’t had much playing time or has been a backup. Then you can make different calls to help that player out, but football is a tough profession,” he said.

A tough profession, indeed.

Managing players and position coaches, preparing a new game plan each week for differing teams, having mitigation plans in case of injury, there are a lot of pieces to the football puzzle. Luckily for the Giants, Martindale seems to have his ducks in a row and a plan for the defense.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts