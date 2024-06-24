Giants’ win in Super Bowl XLII named one of best upsets of all-time

In 2007, the New England Patriots were perfect. They compiled a 16-0 regular season record, including a Week 17 victory over the New York Giants, and entered Super Bowl XLII with a record of 18-0.

The game itself, in the eyes of many, was little more than a formality. How could the perfect Patriots fall to the very much imperfect Giants?

As the saying goes, that’s why they play the game.

If that Super Bowl were played 100 times, the Giants may only win once. But fate was on their side and that day was the once.

Despite being 12-point underdogs, the Giants took it to the Patriots from the opening kickoff to the final snap. It was a legendary back-and-forth contest largely dominated by defense. The game also featured the greatest play in Giants franchise history — David Tyree’s helmet catch.

Although improbable, the Giants stood tall in the end. David had beaten Goliath and Pro Football Network recently named that Super Bowl XLII victory the second-best upset in NFL history.

Brady finished his career with an NFL-record seven Super Bowl titles, but he could’ve had one more had the Patriots been able to hang on against the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. No team has ever posted a better point differential (+315) than the 2007 Patriots. All but four of their regular-season victories came by more than one score. Brady won his first MVP award after setting the league on fire with a then-record 50 touchdown passes. Offseason trade acquisition Randy Moss set an NFL record of his own, hauling in 23 TD catches for a mark that still stands. But when it mattered most, New England scored just 14 points while being upset by the Giants. Leading by four points with 1:15 remaining, the Patriots allowed David Tyree’s improbably “helmet catch,” then let fellow New York wideout Plaxico Burress find the end zone for a game-winning touchdown. Although the ’07 Patriots will go down as one of the greatest teams in league history, their inability to win the final game will always hold them back in the record books.

It’s hard to imagine the Giants will ever win another game that elicits such emotion and pride from their fans. For those who experienced it, nothing in the football world could ever be sweeter.

