Giants win NL West, holding off Dodgers in battle of juggernauts that went 162 games

It took until the final afternoon of baseball’s regular season to resolve one of the most thrilling pennant races of the wild-card era.

The San Francisco Giants slammed the door shut on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ hopes of winning the NL West on Sunday with a 11-4 rout of the San Diego Padres.

Logan Webb homered, reached base three times and threw seven strong innings as the Giants won for the franchise-record 107th time. The Giants had already opened up a 7-1 lead in San Francisco by the time the Dodgers began pulling away from the Brewers 400 miles to the south.

Had the Giants lost and the Dodgers won on Sunday, they both would have posted matching 106-56 records and would have met for a Game 163 in San Francisco on Monday night with the division title at stake. The Dodgers instead will have to survive a winner-take-all NL wild-card game against the red-hot St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night in Los Angeles to earn a crack at the Giants in the NLDS.

Whatever the outcome of the Dodgers’ season, they already own a little unwanted history: They are the first team in major-league history to ever win 106 games without securing a division title. Until these Dodgers, only 10 second-place teams had ever won 100-plus games. Only the 1909 Chicago Cubs and 1942 Brooklyn Dodgers had won as many as 104.