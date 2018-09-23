Giants win first game to keep Texans winless

The Giants led 20-3 at halftime. They had only one scoring drive in the second half, but it was the only one they needed to give Pat Shurmur his first victory as head coach.

Eli Manning hit Sterling Shepard with 2:08 left in the fourth quarter to ensure the Giants would win their first game of the season. It gave them a 27-15 lead, and Houston scored with one second left, but it didn’t matter.

New York’s 27-22 win dropped the Texans to 0-3 this season.

Manning completed 25 of 29 passes 297 yards and two touchdowns. His 132.3 passer rating was his best since Manning had a 151.5 rating against Miami on Dec. 14, 2015. It was only the second time in his career with a completion percentage over 80 percent.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt had three sacks of Manning, but it didn’t matter.

Odell Beckham caught nine passes for 109 yards. Shepard caught six for 80, including the 7-yard touchdown pass.

Saquon Barkley had 17 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans self-destructed with two turnovers in Giants territory, two field goals after reaching the Giants 5-yard line and seven penalties. Left tackle Julie'n Davenport had four of the penalties, with three false starts and a hold.

Watson went 24-of-40 for 385 yards with two touchdowns and an interception by Alec Ogletree in the end zone. Will Fuller caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, and DeAndre Hopkins added six receptions for 86 yards.