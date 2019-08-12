Giants wideout tears Achilles in practice

Giants wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo was already hurt.

Now he’s out for the year.

The team announced that the journeyman wideout tore his Achilles in practice today. He didn’t play in the preseason opener against the Jets because of a hamstring injury.

Etta-Tawo played for two colleges (Maryland and Syracuse), and worked in two professional leagues (AAF and NFL) but hasn’t played in a regular season game.

He has spent time with the Jaguars, Chiefs, and Texans, and two stints with the Giants. He was on their practice squad in 2017 and re-signed in July when injuries piled up. Now, he’s among them.