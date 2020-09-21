Giants wideout Sterling Shepard dealing with turf toe

The Giants are still awaiting word from today’s MRIs (plural), and they know they’ll be missing some offensive firepower.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a turf toe injury during yesterday’s loss to the Bears.

He’s getting tested today, but those injuries generally come with an absence.

Of course, the bigger blow is running back Saquon Barkley, who is believed to have torn his ACL, so the Giants can ill afford any more games missed by their offensive skill position players.

