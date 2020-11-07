Giants wide receiver Golden Tate will not play Sunday against Washington

Giants’ wide receiver Golden Tate will not accompany the team to face Washington on Sunday and will not play in the game, the team announced Saturday.

The move is essentially a suspension for Tate’s tumultuous which week began on Monday, when cameras caught the 11-year veteran screaming for the ball more after catching a touchdown in the team’s loss to Tampa Bay. Tate’s wife also ranted on Instagram complaining about his husband’s usage before eventually deleting the post.

Tate did not practice with the team on Wednesday, but returned Thursday as a member of the scout team.



"I know a lot of guys are probably looking at me, wondering if I'm dancing around a couple issues," head coach Joe Judge said on Wednesday. "First off, it has to be team first for everyone in this building -- every coach and every player. It has to be team first. There's no exceptions for that, all right? But I'm not going to tolerate, not going to put up with any selfish behavior from anybody -- coach or player. It's not going to happen.

Sources also say that the team attempted to trade Tate prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline, but was unable to do so, according to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

Earlier in the week, the Giants claimed former 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis, though he will not be eligible to play on Sunday as he goes through COVID-19 protocols.

Tate is in his second year with the Giants and has 22 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns this season.