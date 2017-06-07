Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall praises team’s use of modern technology

The New York Giants have personified old-school football for most of their existence. This is not surprising considering the Giants are one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League.

In 2015, the old-school Giants began to employ modern technology with the use of drones to analyze their practice sessions. The move was especially surprising because Tom Coughlin, as old-school a coach that has ever existed in the NFL, was still on the Giants’ sideline.

AROUND COVER32

This Week in NFL History: This Week in NFL History: June 4 through June 10

Monday Night Football: ESPN bringing Hank Williams Jr. back to Monday Night Football

Roger Lewis: Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis arrested and charged with OVI

Eli Apple: Giants cornerback Eli Apple running faster than ever despite gaining weight

Antonio Pierce: Former Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce joins coaching staff as intern

Jerome Lane Jr.: Giants sign undrafted free agent Jerome Lane Jr.

College Football Hall of Fame: Six former Giants on ballot for induction into College Football Hall of Fame

Rhett Ellison: Rhett Ellison signing key to Giants offense in 2014

The Giants’ use of modern technology was taken to another level when Ben McAdoo took over. McAdoo, who will turn 40 in July 9 and was the second youngest head coach during his rookie season, is being lauded for bringing the Giants into the 21st century with their approach and techniques.

“Our league is a lot of times stuck in its ways, the tradition. They’re doing the same things from 40 or 50 years ago, running the same plays, the same terminology, the same teaching message,” said new wide receiver Brandon Marshall. “When you have younger coaches or coaches who are innovators like Coach Mac, they are more receptive to doing things like that.”

McAdoo instituted a new strength and conditioning program when he arrived. The program emphasizes proper nutrition, diet, and sleep. The modern approach helps players in film study and practice, which translates into success on game day.

As a 11-year NFL veteran, Marshall remembers a time when the approach to training was completely different.

“He (Marshall’s father) put us through a whole summer camp before Little League Football,” he said. “He used to take us to the hill, we used to run the hill, we used to pick up old tires, put tires together, run through tires and ropes. It was tough,”

Marshall took part in the Receiver Factory Sports Camp with several former and current teammates. They worked with players ages 7 to 18, specifically working on the basics of being a wide receiver.

“For all the guys it’s teaching the fundamentals,” Marshall said.

Marshall noted future wide receivers have other advantages that he didn’t have.

“When I was younger, there wasn’t really a YouTube or Google. I didn’t really have a computer to see what Jerry Rice was doing or Terrell Owens or Randy Moss,” he said. “It wasn’t until college when I was able to get an old VHS tape my coach where we saw their practices and saw new techniques.”

The post Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall praises team’s use of modern technology appeared first on Cover32.