Giants were NFL’s second-most stressful team to watch in 2021

You don’t have to tell the fans of the New York Giants that they are stressful to watch. With five consecutive double-digit loss seasons (and seven of the last eight) in the books, Big Blue has become painful to follow.

The folks at Action Network rated every team in the NFL on the stress factor they had on their fans and the Giants came in second to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens came in first due to their six close losses and five close wins. The Giants were a distant second with 13 overall losses and massive games lost due to injury.

The New York Giants place second on the list of most stressful teams to support with a total index score of 86.73. The Giants were especially guilty of sloppy play last season. They had more giveaways per game than any other NFL franchise (1.8). They also suffered more injuries than any other team. Giants players missed an incredible combined 369 games between September 2021 and February 2022. While expectations were relatively low for the Giants at the outset of the season, fans were still likely to find themselves upset and disappointed with how things went on the field for their Giants in 2021-22.

Ah, injuries. The Giants have changed so many faces over the past decade but are still encountering an usually high rash of injuries each year. The new general manager and coaching staff perhaps can put an end to that because if they don’t, they will suffer the same fate that has caused the Giants to churn through five head coaches in the past seven years.

List