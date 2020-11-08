What Giants were asking for in Evan Engram trade talks

Heading into the trade deadline, the Giants were receiving calls about TE Evan Engram, who could be a good receiving option for a Super Bowl Contender. But GM Dave Gettleman had a hefty price attached to the former first-round pick.

ESPN's Adam Schefter has sources telling him that Gettleman's price was actually a first-round or there was no deal.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported earlier that "at least one source thinks a second-rounder would do it -- maybe even a third-rounder as part of a larger package." But other reports were showing that more than a second-round pick would have to be in a deal for the Giants to send away the Ole Miss product.

Still, sources told Vacchiano that Engram was unlikely to be dealt and that showed when the trade deadline passed.

Though he has struggled with injuries and the drops, especially this season, the Giants still believe Engram is a matchup nightmare at the tight end position and the high price to trade for him with a full year still left of team control -- the Giants picked up his fifth-year option on his rookie deal -- proves that. He has great speed and can get up for jump balls if need be. Consistency is the key, though, and Engram hasn't shown that really since his rookie season.

Next season might be a different story if Engram doesn't show that consistency. But, for now, the Giants are content with still trying to help him reach his full potential.