Giants to welcome fans to Oracle Park Thursday to honor Willie Mays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants will welcome fans to Oracle Park Thursday to honor Willie Mays and pay tribute to the Negro Leagues, where he began his career. The Giants will be playing the televised Rickwood Field game on the scoreboard accompanied by images of Mays, who died Tuesday at age 93, before and after the game.

The event will also feature a “24” sculpture in centerfield and a condolences book for attendees to sign on the warning track.

The gates at Oracle will open at 12 p.m. with the first pitch at Rickwood set for 4:15 p.m. Attendees can enter via Willie Mays Plaza and the gates along the Portwalk. Admission to the event is free.

