Giants wearing No. 24 jerseys to honor Mays on Monday vs. Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants will continue paying tribute to the late, great Willie Mays.

All players and coaches will don a No. 24 jersey for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park in honor of Mays, the Giants announced on social media.

Tonight, all uniformed #SFGiants personnel will wear 24 in honor of Willie Mays 🧡 pic.twitter.com/A8jn2QUhYq — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 24, 2024

Mays passed away at age 93 on June 18, two days before the Giants and St. Louis Cardinals were set to honor the MLB legend and the Negro Leagues with a marquee matchup at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala.

The Giants and the baseball world will continue to mourn the loss and honor the legacy of an all-time great.

