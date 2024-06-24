Giants to all wear No. 24 in first home game since Willie Mays’ passing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In their first home game since the passing of Willie Mays, the San Francisco Giants will wear No. 24 for Monday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs, the team announced on X. The entire team will wear the number of the greatest player in franchise history.

All Giants personnel in uniform will be wearing 24 on the back of their jersey, which includes players, manager Bob Melvin and other assistant coaches.

Mays died on Tuesday, and the Giants have not won a game since. San Francisco is currently on a five-game losing streak after two losses to the Cubs and another three to the St. Louis Cardinals.

For the past few days, fans have left flowers in front of Mays’ statue outside of Oracle Park. More fans are expected to honor Mays ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the Cubs, a 6:45 first-pitch game.

A fan pays respects to a Willie Mays memorial in the historic locker room at Rickwood Field before the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on June 20, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

Brad Grems of the San Francisco Giants places patches honoring Willie Mays on the jerseys before the game at Wrigley Field on June 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images)

The death of Mays impacted the entire baseball world — not just the Giants organization. Mays is considered one of, if not, the greatest baseball player ever. The Giants have been in the spotlight since Mays passed.

Last Thursday, San Francisco played at the historic Rickwood Field — a venue that was once the home for many Negro League games back in the 20th Century. The game was nationally televised, and Giants-Cardinals was the center of the baseball universe that night in Birmingham, Ala.

Mike Yastrzemski #5 and Logan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants take a photo with the Willie Mays Hall of Fame plaque prior to the 2024 Rickwood game between the Giants and Cardinals at Rickwood Field on Thursday, June 20, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

“The rest of the baseball world knows the legend, what he’s meant to the game,” Melvin said Saturday during the team’s road trip in St. Louis. “It’s been a tough week in the fact he did pass, the timing of it with Rickwood and all. He was there in spirit.”

San Francisco is coming off a 5-3 road loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

The Giants are currently 36-42 and stand in fourth place in the NL West standings, 11.5 games back behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco is three games back from the final NL Wild Card spot.

