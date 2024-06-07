Giants will wear ‘Century Red’ uniforms in season opener vs. Vikings

The New York Giants will waste no time in celebrating their 100th season. They will be wearing their “Century Red” uniforms during their three-day celebration leading up to their home opener versus the Minnesota Vikings on September 8.

From the Giants:

The team will be wearing their 100th season “Century Red” uniform at the home opener. The uniform harkens back to the earliest days of the franchise and features tan pants; red socks with blue and white stripes from the team’s inaugural 1925 season; red jerseys accented with blue from 1933, when the Giants played in the first ever NFL Championship Game; and an iconic winged helmet honoring the 1938 champions as the Giants became a cornerstone in the foundation of the league. All of the team’s 2024 jerseys will feature the team’s “100 Seasons” patch.

The Giants have announced that they will be wearing their "century red" uniforms for their Week 1 opener against the Vikings at MetLife Stadium pic.twitter.com/WnGPq9gHkY — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 6, 2024

The Giants previously said they will wear the uniforms ‘up to two times’ this season several weeks back when they rolled out their 100th-anniversary plans.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke, who was one of the players who modeled the uniforms, realizes the significance of the Century Red threads.

“I feel like it’s gritty and vintage,” Okereke said. “It’s a throwback to the 1920s, 1930s when they were out there just getting grimy. It’s a testament to all the guys who played before. They paved the way for us to play this great game.”

