Giants have weakest offensive line in NFL, says PFF

This offseason, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen continued his quest to fix the offensive line. In his first two drafts, he used first, second, and third-day picks on college hopefuls that could upgrade the team’s weakest unit.

This time around, Schoen ignored the line in the draft but used a significant amount of his available cap space on veterans who he hope can fill the gaps.

Regardless, the folks at Pro Football Focus still aren’t buying into Schoen’s plan as they are rating the Giants’ offensive line as the weakest in the league heading into this season.

Weakest: New York Giants Even after earning the worst offensive line grade of any team in 2023, the Giants did very little to improve their unit this offseason. The group recorded a 44.6 PFF grade last year and will hope a fully healthy Andrew Thomas and the additions of guard Jon Runyan (56.5 PFF grade in 2023) and tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (68.7) can provide a boost.

Keep in mind, the Giants also have a new unit coach in former Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line coach, Carmen Bricillo, who the team believes will be an upgrade over the outgoing Bobby Johnson.

Last season, the Giants had to revert to a patchwork line chock full of washed-up and washed-out players due to injuries. The three players that Schoen is building the line around — tackles Thomas and Evan Neal and center John Michael Schmitz — were all injured for significant stretches last season.

They are all expected to be back healthy and ready to assume their starting roles. Schoen brought in Runyan and Eluemonor will provide much-needed stability at guard.

