Giants’ Wayne Gallman focused on being himself, not Saquon Barkley

Quarterback Daniel Jones may lead the New York Giants in rushing this year (384 yards) but running back Wayne Gallman has done a lot of the heavy lifting. The numbers, however, aren’t reflecting that.

Gallman avgd 2.9 ypc on Sunday but his two TD runs accounted for 3 yards. He was also hit by an unblocked defender in the backfield twice for -7 yards. Eliminate those plays and he averaged 4.1 ypc. You obviously take the TDs, but this shows how the box score #s can be skewed. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) November 16, 2020

Gallman is second on the Giants with 275 yards rushing on 69 attempts, an average of 4.0 per carry. He also has five touchdowns.

Gallman has not made fans forget about Saquon Barkley, but his toughness and determination give the Giants a different type of rushing attack.

“I think Wayne is a tough dude, and I think that’s what is showing up in how he plays,” head coach Joe Judge said after the Giants’ 27-17 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday. “He’s running the ball tough, he’s got a lot of mental toughness to him, we ask him to do a lot of things, and he’s responding really well. This isn’t the scheme he has played in throughout his entire career, but he’s done a good job of learning and adapting to it and being a very productive player for us. He does a lot of things, he’s improved a lot throughout the way.

“There’s a lot of little things we have to emphasize along with all of our players, but I’ve seen him really improve fundamentally, in ball security, in open field running, in the goal line type runs, making sure he gets across the goal line, reaching with our pads and not reaching the ball out.

“So I’m very pleased with how Wayne is playing. I know the team gets a spark whenever he is in there, he gets a lot of yards. But the same with Alfred (Morris), same with Dion (Lewis), same with Devonta (Freeman) when he’s healthy. We look forward to using all those guys on a weekly basis.”

Gallman is under no illusions about who he is. He knows he is not Barkley, but that doesn’t mean he can’t inflict damage on defenses, especially on the goal line, where he’s shown some prowess.

“I’m just focusing on getting in however I can, that’s it,” he said. “But, of course, ball security. Keeping the ball tight. At the end of the day, I’m just trying to get into the end zone and trying to show some aggression and play to win.

“I’m really just going out there being myself and showing who Wayne Gallman is, you know? I’m just trying to do what’s best for this team and capitalize on all my opportunities and just not do too much on a play, but just make the play first.”

