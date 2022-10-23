Is the Giants' way of winning sustainable? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
The "Game Day Morning" crew breaks down the New York Giants.
Liberty Media-owned Formula One and the Walt Disney Company announced an extension of their broadcast partnership on Saturday, keeping the sport on ESPN networks in the United States until 2025. The new three-year agreement includes expanded direct-to-consumer rights, with details yet to be announced, and more races than before shown on ESPN and ABC with coverage provided by Sky Sports television. ESPN has had the broadcast rights since 2018, when it took over from NBC Sports, and audiences have grown strongly as the sport takes off in the United States and reaches a new and younger audience.
The final score of the Jaguars' Week 7 home game against the Giants will be _____.
The Denver quarterback will miss Sunday's game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Mississippi and UCLA, two unbeatens in the top 10, fell, causing a shake-up in this week's coaches poll prediction.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Christian McCaffrey debuted his new jersey number at his first practice with the 49ers on Friday.
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]
Ranking the remaining undefeated college football teams after Week 8.
See where Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Spartans bowling this holiday season in his updated bowl projections
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 7 of the season including Kansas City at San Francisco, Cleveland at Baltimore, and Pittsburgh at Miamid
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 8? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 7's top running back plays. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Everything you need to know to get ready for the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The experts have the Packers as heavy favorites in Week 7.
Kirk Ferentz's son, Brian, has driven the Iowa offense into the ground. The Hawkeyes might have hit rock bottom in Week 8.
The 49ers made a big move for Christian McCaffrey this week, but McCaffrey may not be moving directly into the starting job for the NFC West club. If that’s the case, it looks like the Chiefs will be the only team making a change in their starting backfield for Sunday’s rematch of Super Bowl LIV. [more]
ESPN proposes #Bills trade for #Giants' Saquon Barkley at deadline:
Seattle is winless at SoFi Stadium. Will this change on Sunday?
Before the season, the Broncos were viewed as Super Bowl contenders. Now? Not. In fact, with Russell Wilson injured and the 2-4 Broncos underdogs at home today to the Jets, they now might be sellers at the trade deadline. The Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries about defensive end Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry [more]
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 7. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)