Giants watched J.J. McCarthy impress at Michigan pro day

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who could be the riser who shakes up the 2024 NFL draft, did nothing to hurt his draft stock at his pro day on Friday in Ann Arbor. In fact, he was sensational, and the New York Giants were on hand to watch.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 JJ McCarthy STUNS NFL executives at Michigan's Pro Day. He missed 2 passes the entire day, with one former NFL GM calling him, "the most talented prospect in his class."#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/F9xuRfMkUM — TillDaddy (@TillDaddyYT) March 23, 2024

The Giants, who hold the No. 6 overall selection in the first round of the draft this year, were well-represented at the event. General manager Joe Schoen was not with the Giants’ contingent, which was led by assistant GM Brandon Brown.

McCarthy led the Wolverines to the 2024 National Championship this past January and has been doing nothing but complicating things for teams selecting in the top 10 in next month’s draft, which will be held in Detroit.

McCarthy’s goal at the workout was to show his overall prowess under center and that he is fundamentally sound, making ‘all the throws’ as they say.

“I just wanted to showcase the questions they had about out-breakers to the left and putting some air on the deep posts, stuff like that,” McCarthy said. “I felt like I did that today. I’m pretty confident with the showing I put out there.”

The Giants have met with McCarthy in the flesh (he was one of their Top 30 pre-draft workout players) and have interest in him for sure. But they may be on the outside looking in when it comes to drafting him as he just keeps rising.

J.J. McCarthy has already made a strong impression on #Giants during 2 meetings. Now AGM Brandon Brown will watch #GoBlue Pro Day. https://t.co/P5mIkD9vHz Is he the QB of the future? “I think you are going to have to move up (from 6) to get him,” @nfldraftscout told me… — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) March 22, 2024

The first three teams in the draft order – Chicago, Washington and New England – are all in the market for quarterbacks as are two teams poised to move up ahead of the Giants into the No. 4 and 5 spots, Minnesota and Denver.

That just creates more pleasant problems for Schoen and his team, though. A rising McCarthy means someone else will fall to him at No. 6. Maybe LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye of North Carolina will be left open like Justin Herbert and Josh Allen were several years back.

They also could be staring at all three top wide receivers on opening night. More quarterbacks taken at the top means that the likes of Marvin Harrison, Jr, Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze will be on the board for Schoen to choose from.

A trade-up is unlikely because the Giants only have six picks in this draft and the package they’ll need to compete with might be too rich.

