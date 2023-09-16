Giants waste Webb's gem in crushing walk-off loss to Rockies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants, after a 5-1 homestand, boarded a happy flight to Denver, ready to face off against a lowly Colorado Rockies team they've had plenty of success against in recent years.

After Thursday's series opener was postponed due to inclement weather, the Giants sent ace Logan Webb (ND, 8 IP, 4 H, ER, 6 K) to the mound against Rockies righty Chase Anderson (ND, 7 IP, 0 H, ER, 5 BB, 7 K) on Friday.

The Giants' offense was quiet for the first six innings, but managed to score an early run in the top of the second after Michael Conforto and LaMonte Wade Jr. walked, which led to Conforto scoring from third on Patrick Bailey's groundout to short two batters later, giving San Francisco a 1-0 lead without recording a hit.

Meanwhile, Webb was fantastic, and in signature 2023 fashion, dominanted Rockies hitters despite very little run support.

Not only did Anderson keep the Giants' offense at bay, but tossed seven no-hit innings, despite San Francisco leading the Rockies 1-0. Anderson threw 101 pitches before he was replaced by right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence in the top of the eighth inning.

The Giants' offense failed to record a hit in the top of the eighth, putting them three outs away from possibly being no-hit in either a historic win or a walk-off loss.

Ryan McMahon doubled off Webb in the bottom of the eighth and came around to score on Ezequiel Tovar's base hit to center two batters later, tying the game at one run apiece.

Fortunately for the Giants, J.D. Davis doubled in the top of the ninth inning, breaking up the Rockies' combined no-hit bid. Wade walked with one out and Bailey singled with two outs to load the bases for Wilmer Flores, who drew a walk that scored Davis from third and gave the Giants a 2-1 lead.

Giants closer Camilo Doval surrendered a lead-off double to Charlie Blackmon in the bottom of the ninth, then walked Nolan Jones with one out. Elehuris Montero then singled to left field, scoring Blackmon from second before left fielder Mike Yastrzemski's throw got passed Bailey at home, allowing Jones to score the winning run from first.

The Giants fell 3-2 to the Rockies at Coors Field.

