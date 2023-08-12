Giants waste two turnovers, fall to Lions in preseason opener

The New York Giants opened their 2023 preseason schedule with a late fourth-quarter loss against the Lions in Detroit on Friday night.

As expected, most of the key starters for both teams did not play.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, safety Jason Pinnock, and kicker Graham Gano were the Giants’ captains for the game.

Here’s a quick recap of the defeat.

Final score: Lions 21, Giants 16

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Giants 6 7 0 3 16 Lions 3 0 11 7 21

Keys to the game

Poor tackling by the Giants allowed the Lions to extend and sustain drives to put crucial points on the board.

A special teams lapse allowed a 95-yard punt return early in the third quarter that proved to be the difference.

The offensive line was horrendous outside of rookie center John Michael Schmitz. The Lions dominated in the trenches.

It was over when...

Lions third-string quarterback Adrian Martinez plunged into the end zone from one yard out with 1:51 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Lions a 21-16 lead, which they would protect the rest of the way.

The drive was aided by a phantom roughing the passer call on rookie linebacker Habakkuk Baldonado which gave Detroit a first and ten on the Giants’ 14.

Players of the game

Quarterback Tommy DeVito. The UDFA from Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey showed exceptional poise and moved well in the pocket. DeVito finished the game with 15 completions in 24 attempts for 155 yards and a touchdown.

Safety Jason Pinnock. The third-year pro out of Pitt continued his quest to gain a starting spot with a stellar first few series that included an interception, a tackle for a loss, and a pass breakup.

Kicker Graham Gano was money in the bank again by hitting all of his kicks — three field goals (from 42, 47, and 48 yards out) and a PAT.

Injuries

Wide receiver Collin Johnson left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and was ruled out. He was playing in his first game since tearing his Achilles last summer.

Defensive back Cor’Dale Flott (abdominal) was ruled out early in the third quarter. He was injured while successfully defending a pass in the end zone late in the first half.

Punter Jamie Gillan twisted his left leg/ankle landing after completing a punt in the third quarter. He returned to the game shortly after and resumed punting. The Giants do not have another punter on the roster.

What's next?

Head coach Brian Daboll will hold a Zoom call with Giants beat writers on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET. The team will be off on Sunday before returning to practice on Monday morning ahead of a Week 2 preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

