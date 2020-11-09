Giants-Washington Week 9: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants picked up their second win of the season on Sunday, defeating the Washington Football Team, 23-20, at FedEx Field.

The Giants jumped out to a 17-point halftime lead but as we know, they only play close games. Accordingly, this is another one that came down to the wire but one New York was finally able to put away.

Here’s a look at the snap counts that attributed to the Giants’ second W.

Offensive snaps: 77

Defensive snaps: 54

Special teams snaps: 26

The offensive line rotation is one of the strangest things we’ve ever seen in professional football. Various teams use rotations at running back, wide receiver, defensive line, linebacker and so on, but offensive line? This is a first.

Wide receiver Austin Mack and tight end Kaden Smith also saw increased roles. Mack due to Golden Tate’s absence and Smith as part of frequent multi-tight end looks.

Defensively, the players got a bit of a break after weeks of snap counts in the high 60s and 70s. Curiously, linebacker David Mayo continues to see limited action while fellow linebacker Devante Downs sees way too much.

And please — please, please — can this team start using Eli Penny more? The positive play percentage for the fullback has got to be off the charts.