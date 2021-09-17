Giants-Washington Week 2: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants fell to the Washington Football Team, 30-29, on Thursday night to drop their regular-season record to 0-2.

The loss was among the Giants’ worst in recent memory and may have a lasting impact on the locker-room. It may also lead to some potentially difficult decisions somewhere down the line.

But before we look ahead, we must look back.

Here’s a breakdown of the snap counts that contributed to the Week 2 collapse.

Offensive snaps: 69

Defensive snaps: 71

Special teams snaps: 35

Right out of the gate, it’s worth noting that safety Jabrill Peppers took a larger portion of the snaps in Week 2 but still not the number he’s accustomed to. Ditto running back Saquon Barkley, who is no longer being eased back in.

Nate Solder took 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, ending any speculation that a competition with Matt Peart, who took zero offensive snaps, is continuing.

Safety Julian Love took just six defensive snaps, which will also raise an eyebrow.