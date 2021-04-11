Giants 'want more weapons,' GM Dave Gettleman 'enamored' with WR DeVonta Smith: report

Devonta Smith catches pass with Alabama

Giants GM Dave Gettleman is "enamored" with Smith and wants him there at No. 11 in the NFL Draft, according to Fansided's Matt Lombardo.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft agrees with that take, with the Giants selecting Alabama WR DeVonta Smith with that pick later this month.

“I still get the sense Big Blue wants more weapons,” Jeremiah commented on his choice of Smith to the G-Men.

One can never have enough weapons, especially young ones on cheap rookie contracts that also happen to be reigning Heisman Trophy winners, so it's not shocking that the Giants want to add more to their arsenal of weapons they have for Daniel Jones to use this upcoming season.

The Giants signed arguably the best WR on the free agent market in Kenny Golladay to a four-year deal, and already had Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton waiting in the locker room.

They also added another veteran in the TE locker room in Kyle Rudolph to join Pro Bowler Evan Engram as well.

And Big Blue is finally getting Saquon Barkley back after missing him nearly all of last season with a torn ACL injury.

The weapons will be there no matter what the Giants do when the pick is in at No. 11 on April 29, but adding Smith could change their receiving corps for years to come.