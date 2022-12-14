Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson undergoes successful ACL surgery

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has confirmed that he has undergone surgery to repair his torn ACL. Already on IR, he will miss the remainder of the season.

surgery ✅

coming back stronger than ever.. promise that.. — Wan’Dale Robinson (@wanda1erobinson) December 14, 2022

Robinson was a second-round selection of the Giants in this year’s NFL draft out of Kentucky (43rd overall) and was injured in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound Robinson had been dealing with various injuries, including knee and hamstring issues, that limited him to just six games this season, but had started the most recent three before getting hurt.

It’s a shame because Robinson was having a monster game against the Lions before being forced out, catching nine passes for 100 yards. He finished the year with 23 receptions for 227 yards and one touchdown.

Related

2023 NFL draft: Giants select WR Jordan Addison in early Todd McShay mock Giants work out Kenjon Barner, other returners Giants' Andrew Thomas gearing up for matchup with Chase Young

List

Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 15

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire