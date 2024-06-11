Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson named one of NFL’s top triple-threat receivers

New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson had himself quite the sophomore season after having his rookie year cut short due to injury.

Robinson is one of the Giants’ more under-the-radar pieces to build around just two years into the league.

Pro Football Focus recently released a list of the NFL’s top triple-threat receivers and Robinson was one of six players named.

The players listed, which included elite wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, and Michael Pittman Jr., all ranked above the 60th percentile in yards after the catch per reception, contested catch rate, and separation rate.

WAN’DALE ROBINSON, NEW YORK GIANTS While Robinson may not have broken out in his sophomore season in New York despite his increased volume, he did show that he profiles as a crucial piece of this offense moving forward, given his ability to win throughout the play. Of the six receivers to qualify for this list, Robinson leads the bunch in open-target rate (94.7%) and contested catch rate (80%), placing in the 94th percentile or greater in each facet. Understandably, coverage units had trouble matching up with Robinson’s route-running ability, so contested targets were seldom (just five), but he finished those at a high clip, with only one resulting in an incompletion.

A possible breakout year could be coming for Robinson in 2024 considering the fact that he was coming off a major knee injury last season and had a revolving door at the quarterback position.

With the addition of rookie Malik Nabers, Robinson’s target-share may be a concern if not for the fact that Darren Waller and Saquon Barkley are no longer on the team. With those two big pieces departing, Robinson will have plenty of opportunity to shine.

Robinson had flashes as a playmaker last season and even caught the eye of an elite receiver within the division. Ideally, Robinson can continue to flourish and be even better in Year 3.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire