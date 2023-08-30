Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson hopes to play vs. Cowboys in Week 1

The New York Giants had to adjust their roster on Tuesday and one of the decisions they made was activating wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

There were indeed questions about how soon he would be ready. Robinson, of course, went down with a torn ACL in the second half of the year, ending his rookie campaign.

On Tuesday, Robinson talked to the media and expressed his excitement to be back on the practice field. He had been eyeing up Week 1 since he went down with his injury and credited the Giants’ trainers for getting him back on the field.

“I mean, from the moment that I tore my ACL, that’s what I was wondering, can I be back Week 1,” Robinson told reporters. “Talked to Dr. (Neal) ElAttrache out in LA and he was like, it could be a shot you just have to put the work in, and I told him that was exactly what I was going to do. Luckily, about a month ago everything started looking really, really good and just was able to get back out there today.”

“I would say that’s a big testament to this (athletic) training staff and all the help that they have had with me. A lot of BFR (blood flow restriction therapy), a lot of long nights, and just making sure that you got to do what you got to do and you got to sacrifice some things, so I knew I wanted to be ready for the start of the season and I knew that I would sacrifice some things to hopefully getting back a little earlier than expected.”

Head Coach Brian Daboll was also asked about Robinson coming off the PUP list and like Robinson, credited the training staff.

“I think the trainers have done a good job with him. It’ll be good to get him out on the practice field and doing some individuals with (wide receivers coach Mike) Groh and then we’ll kind of slowly put him into some of the other drills but it’ll be his first day out here,” Daboll said.

Injuries have heavily riddled the Giants all too often in recent memory so having Robinson back so soon is certainly helpful — especially considering staying on the PUP list would have kept him out for at least the first four weeks.

With the additions of Parris Campbell, Darren Waller and rookie Jalin Hyatt, Robinson will have to find his role in the lineup.

Hopefully, Robinson can stay healthy and contribute to a much improved Giants’ offense in his sophomore season.

