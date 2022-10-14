Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson feels good, hopes to play in Week 6

The New York Giants are likely to be without Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay in Week 6, but they may get at least one reinforcement back at the wide receiver position.

Rookie Wan’Dale Robinson has been a limited participant in back-to-back practices. Barring an unforeseen setback, he hopes to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Wan'Dale Robinson says he's been feeling good and it's been good to be out there practicing more. Says baring setbacks, hopes to be out there Sunday — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 13, 2022

Earlier in the week, Robinson appeared to be making hard cuts and running at full speed. That’s a strong indication that his knee is in good health.

Giants rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson (right knee) hasn’t played since Week 1, but he looks good today (though designated as limited) entering Week 6 pic.twitter.com/XUHdnZt7RZ — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 12, 2022

Robinson has missed the team’s last four games after suffering a sprained MCL in a Week 1 victory against the Tennessee Titans. He managed just nine offensive snaps and one reception for five yards before going down injured.

The Giants selected the 5-foot-8, 185-pound Robinson in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

