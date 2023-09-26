Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson ‘cherishing every moment’ in return from torn ACL

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) warms up before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford / Danielle Parhizkaran - NorthJersey.com - USA TODAY NETWORK

It took him 305 days to work his way back to game action, but Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was finally able to get back out there for Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Robinson, of course, suffered a torn ACL last season in a Week 11 meeting with the Detroit Lions. He started training camp on the PUP list but has been working his way back up to game play before finally making his season debut.

“I feel good,” he told reporters Monday. “I had no doubts out there. I told the coaching staff and Joe (Schoen) and them that I was ready to go. It felt good to get back out and I’m feeling even better after I got out there. Just continue to get the confidence.”

The second-round pick was productive in his return to action hauling in four of his five targets from Daniel Jones for a total of 21 yards, though the Giants did have him on a snap count, holding him to just 15 offensive plays.

Robinson admitted playing on limited snaps is a bit frustrating, but he’s committed to sticking to the plan put in place by the training and coaching staff.

“It’s definitely a little difficult, but I’m just following the plan,” he said. “I’m just going to follow that and continue to get better each and every day and just let my knee continue to get stronger.”

Robinson has been a steady and sure-handed weapon for Jones throughout his brief NFL career, reeling in 27 catches for 248 yards (9.2 yards/catch) and a touchdown across seven games.

While the 22-year-old has battled his fair-share of injuries throughout his football career, this was his first significant one, and after missing so much playing time he isn’t taking anything for granted.

“Never having to really miss time like that before, definitely cherishing all of the moments being back out there," he said. "I’m just trying to continue to get better each day and everything will come. Just want to give everything I’ve got with all of the snaps I’m getting."

