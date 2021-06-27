Giants walk off on Athletics for MLB-best 50th win of season

Giants' 50th win of season comes on wild walk-off vs. A's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants are the first MLB team to reach 50 wins this season, and they did it in dramatic fashion Saturday night.

Curt Casali delivered the walk-off double in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Giants rallied to beat the Athletics 6-5 at Oracle Park in the second game of the Bay Bridge Series.

The Giants (50-26) chipped away at a 4-2 deficit, scoring one run in the seventh and tying it in the eighth on a solo homer by Donovan Solano.

The A's scored one run in the top of the 10th, but Steven Duggar answered with an RBI single to bring home automatic runner Brandon Crawford.

Casali came up next and drove a ball down the left field line that allowed Duggar to score all the way from first base, sending the ballpark at China Basin into a frenzy.

CASALI AND DUGGAR WIN IT IN THE 10TH pic.twitter.com/Jd2HWdfCv1 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 27, 2021

Before Casali won the game for the Giants, things were looking bleak for the team with the best record in baseball.

While Alex Wood bounced back from his shortest start of the season, the Giants' bullpen couldn't help him out.

Dominic Leone relieved Wood in the sixth, and allowed an inherited runner to score on an RBI single by Mitch Moreland.

An inning later, Jarlin Garcia got the first two outs of the seventh before walking Tony Kemp. Kapler called on Zack Littell to get the final out. Instead, he gave up a go-ahead two-run homer to Matt Chapman.

But the Giants didn't quit and rallied to stun their Bay Area rivals.

The Giants will go for the three-game sweep Sunday with Sammy Long taking the ball against fellow lefty Cole Irvin.