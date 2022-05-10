Giants waive TE Rysen John, three others

In preparation for additional signings, which includes their 11-player draft class, the New York Giants did a little roster maneuvering on Tuesday.

The team officially announced that tight ends Rysen John and Jake Hausmann, linebacker Omari Cobb and offensive lineman Wes Martin have all been waived.

Martin, 25, was originally a fourth-round pick of the Washington Redskins in the 2019 NFL draft. He spent the 2021 season with the Giants, appearing in seven games with one start.

The 24-year-old Cobb signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie out of Marshall in 2020. He spent more than a year with K.C. before signing with the Giants in September of last year. Cobb did not appear in a game for Big Blue.

John, 24, came to the Giants by way of Canada. A graduate of Simon Fraser, he was selected in the third round of the 2020 CFL draft. He also went unselected in the NFL draft that same year. In 2021, John signed with the Giants but did not make a regular season appearance.

The 24-year-old Hausmann initially signed with the Detroit Lions after going undrafted out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL draft. However, he lasted just three months with the team before being waived. The Giants claimed him off waivers in August of last year but Hausmann didn’t see any action throughout the season.

