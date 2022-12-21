Giants waive Tae Crowder two weeks after ‘free me’ tweet

Tae Crowder is officially a free man.

Two weeks after Crowder, who was upset with his playing time, tweeted, ‘free me,” the New York Giants have obliged.

The Giants announced on Tuesday that Crowder has been waived. The former Mr. Irrelevant was a healthy scratch in Week 15 against the Washington Commanders, replaced by a duo of Tony Jefferson and Landon Collins.

In 41 career games (31 starts) for the Giants, Crowder recorded 232 tackles (124 solo, nine for a loss), six QB hits, 2.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, and two interceptions.

The Giants’ interior linebackers have not played especially well this season, including Jaylon Smith and rookie Micah McFadden, which has opened the door for both Jefferson and Collins.

The safeties played well in that role on Sunday and expectations are that Collins will be signed from the practice squad to the active roster.

Crowder, meanwhile, is subject to the waiver system. If he clears, he will become an unrestricted free agent who is able to sign with any team.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire