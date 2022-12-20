Giants waive Tae Crowder

The Giants waived waived third-year linebacker Tae Crowder on Tuesday, the team announced.

His departure makes room for a roster spot for defensive back Landon Collins.

Crowder started the first eight games this season before losing his job. He has played only 46 defensive snaps in five games since and was a healthy scratch Sunday.

This season, Crowder has 45 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. He also has two special teams tackles.

Crowder, the final selection in the 2020 draft, played 41 games with 31 starts for the Giants.

