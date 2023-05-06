Giants waive Solomon Kindley, Terrell Burgess

The New York Giants waived two players on Friday — offensive lineman Solomon Kindley and defensive back Terrell Burgess.

Both Kindley and Burgess had been signed to reserve/futures deals in January but with room on the 90-man roster at a premium, they drew the short straw.

Burgess was waived with a failed physical designation.

Kindley was originally a fourth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL draft. He appeared in 29 games for the team (15 starts) before being released last August. He was picked up by the Giants and placed on their practice squad in October before signing his reserve/future deal.

Burgess was a third-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in the 2020 NFL draft. After picking up a Super Bowl ring, he was released last November and promptly signed to the Giants’ practice squad.

In Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys, Burgess was elevated to the active roster but took just five special teams snaps.

Following the releases, the Giants’ roster stands at 89 men.

