Giants waive Sean Chandler, promote Eric Tomlinson

The Giants waived safety Sean Chandler on Tuesday.

It could signal the return of Jabrill Peppers, who missed Week Four with an ankle injury.

The team promoted tight end Eric Tomlinson off the practice squad in a corresponding move, reversing a move the Giants made last week.

Chandler, 24, joined the Giants as a rookie free agent from Temple in 2018. The Giants waived him on Nov. 5, 2019, signed him to the practice squad two days later and to the active roster on Dec. 7.

He has played 32 games for the Giants, mostly on special teams. In three games this season, Chandler played three defensive snaps and 40 on special teams.

Tomlinson, 28, played in Week One, seeing action on two offensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

The Giants have protected quarterback Clayton Thorson, receiver Austin Mack, kicker/punter Ryan Santoso and long snapper Carson Tinker on the practice squad this week.

