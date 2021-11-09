Giants waive Sam Beal

Cornerback Sam Beal‘s time with the Giants has come to an end.

The Giants announced that they waived Beal on Tuesday. They did not add anyone to their roster in a corresponding move and may not be in a hurry to do so with no game to play until Week 11.

Bear joined the Giants as a third-round pick in the 2018 supplemental draft and never lived up to the hopes the team had for him in their defense. He missed his rookie season with a shoulder injury, was limited to six games by injuries in 2019, and opted out of playing last season. He played two defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps in three appearances this season.

James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Aaron Robinson, and Keion Crossen remain on hand at cornerback for the Giants.

