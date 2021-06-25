The Giants waived running back Ryquell Armstead on Thursday night, the team announced.

The team claimed Armstead off waivers from the Jaguars on May 18.

The Jaguars selected Armstead in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He played every game as a rookie and had 35 carries for 108 yards and caught 14 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

But he tested positive for COVID-19 last August and missed the entire season with his illness.

Now, he will have to hope some other team gives him a chance.

Giants waive Ryquell Armstead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk