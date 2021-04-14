Giants waive Ryan Lewis

The Giants parted ways with a defensive back on Wednesday.

Cornerback Ryan Lewis has been waived after spending one year with the team.

Lewis signed to the Giants practice squad last September and moved to the active roster later that month. He appeared in five games and made three starts before going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Lewis had 13 tackles and one pass defensed in the five appearances. He has 56 tackles, an interception, and two forced fumbles in 25 career games with the Giants, Eagles, Dolphins, Colts, and Bills.

The Giants signed Adoree' Jackson as a free agent and he joins James Bradberry, Darnay Holmes, Isaac Yiadom, Quincy Wilson, and Madre Harper on the cornerback depth chart.

