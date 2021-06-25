Giants waive running back Ryquell Armstead

Ryquell Armstead Giants minicamp

The Giants made a minor roster move on Thursday night, waiving running back Ryquell Armstead.

Armstead, 24, was claimed by the Giants off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars in early May.

Originally a fifth-round pick out of Temple in the 2019 NFL Draft, Armstead did not play in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19, as he was hospitalized twice due to respiratory issues.

The Giants have built some depth in the running back room this offseason, signing Devontae Booker and Corey Clement while also drafting Gary Brightwell in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

But Big Blue’s hope, of course, is that Saquon Barkley will make a full recovery from his 2020 ACL injury and be the team’s true workhorse out of the backfield.