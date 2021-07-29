Giants waive RB Taquan Mizzell

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Benton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Giants announced on Thursday that running back Taquan Mizzell, who had previously been placed on injury reserve with a hamstring issue, has been waived.

Mizzell (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) entered the NFL in 2017, signing with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie. After a cup of coffee in Baltimore, he went on to play for the Chicago Bears (2017-2018) and New Orleans Saints (2019-2020).

The Giants signed Mizzell to their practice squad last November and then to a reserve/futures contract in early January.

In 12 games (one start), Mizzell has gained 200 all purpose yards and scored one touchdown. He has also recorded three special teams tackles.

List

2021 Giants training camp: 11 things to watch

Recommended Stories