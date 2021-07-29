Giants waive RB Taquan Mizzell

The New York Giants announced on Thursday that running back Taquan Mizzell, who had previously been placed on injury reserve with a hamstring issue, has been waived.

Mizzell (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) entered the NFL in 2017, signing with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie. After a cup of coffee in Baltimore, he went on to play for the Chicago Bears (2017-2018) and New Orleans Saints (2019-2020).

The Giants signed Mizzell to their practice squad last November and then to a reserve/futures contract in early January.

In 12 games (one start), Mizzell has gained 200 all purpose yards and scored one touchdown. He has also recorded three special teams tackles.

List