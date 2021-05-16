Giants waive RB Jordan Chunn, TE Nate Wieting

After inking both running back Corey Clement and wide-receiver-turned-tight-end Kelvin Benjamin following their tryouts with the team during rookie minicamp, the New York Giants have waived a pair of players to make room.

The two players getting the axe are running back Jordan Chunn and tight end Nate Wieting, both of whom signed reserve/futures contracts with the Giants back in January.

With Benjamin and Clement now in the fold, the Giants are stacked with competition at both positions. Of the two, Clement has an easier path to the 53-man roster, while Benjamin faces an uphill battle and both tight end and wide receiver.

Still, head coach Joe Judge seems impressed with what Benjamin brings to the table.

“He’s a big guy. He’s always been a big receiver. He’ll work receiver. He’s working a little bit flex tight end as well. I wouldn’t really kind of, you know, pin him down to any one position at this point. We’re going to use the weekend to move him around to different spots and see how it works out,” Judge said on Friday.

Both Chunn and Wieting will now be subject to waivers. It’s possible, albeit it unlikely, that they return to the Giants sometime in the future.