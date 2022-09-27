Giants waive RB Antonio Williams, cut LB Charles Wiley from practice squad

Coming off their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves – both subtractions. On Tuesday, they waived running back Antonio Williams from the active roster and also cut Charles Wiley from the practice squad.

Williams has only played two total snaps this season but did not touch the ball on either play. Wiley has remained on the practice squad and has not appeared in a game yet this season.

With Williams gone, Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are the other two running backs on the 53-man roster behind starter Saquon Barkley, who has been a workhorse in the first three weeks.

ROSTER MOVES 9/27 RB Antonio Williams – Waived LB Charles Wiley – Released from Practice Squad pic.twitter.com/3JQnJbNEIO — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 27, 2022

