Giants waive Paul Perkins after claiming Kaden Smith

The Giants claimed tight end Kaden Smith off waivers from the 49ers, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 49ers waived him Saturday to make room for running back Jeff Wilson.

San Francisco made Smith the first of three sixth-round draft picks this spring. He was inactive for the season opener.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Giants waived running back Paul Perkins in a corresponding move. He was inactive the first two games.

The Giants made Perkins a fifth-round choice in 2016.

He played 25 games with five starts his first two seasons in New York, gaining 546 rushing yards on 153 carries. Perkins also caught 23 passes for 208 yards.